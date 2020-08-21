President of Lebanon thanks Cuban solidarity Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The president of Lebanon, Michel Aoun, thanked today the condolences sent by Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, due to the explosion on August 4 in the port of Beirut. In a message sent to Prensa Latina through diplomatic channels, the Lebanese head of state expressed gratitude for the solidarity with his country and the families of the victims. Cuba’s attitude of solidarity, he pointed out, served us as a source of confidence to know that we are not alone in the face of consequences of this disaster. Previously, Díaz-Canel and the head of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, sent condolences to Aoun and the president of the Lebanese chamber, Nabih Berri. Both, on behalf of the Cuban people and Government, expressed their respective condolences for the victims of two explosions at the Beiruti port terminal that left 180 dead, 7,000 injured and 300,000 houses damaged. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban developers of Covid-19 vaccineSiguiente EU recognizes impact of US blockade on Cuba’s population También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban developers of Covid-19 vaccine Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Monetary unification is paramount to reorder Cuba’s economy Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad EU recognizes impact of US blockade on Cuba’s population Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guardar mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty