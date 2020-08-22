China and Cuba present tea edition for 60 years of relations Hace 22 mins Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad China and Cuba on Friday presented a special edition of a tea variant, in the context of the commemorative plan for the advent of their 60 years of diplomatic relations. During the activity, He Wenyuan, president of the HewenyuanTea Industry, explained the process to form the collection of the Pu’Erh tea variety (also known as red tea) that was prepared in tribute to the date, detailed its nutritional properties and said that the leaves come from ancient trees. Upon thanking the gesture, Cuban ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira wished that it would contribute to perpetuating the friendship and fraternity between the two socialist nations in the future. The activity included a demonstration by He Wenyuan of the techniques to brew tea and its subsequent tasting. A Cuban saxophonist provided the music for the party. Senior representatives of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Western Returned Scholars Association, ambassadors from Uruguay, Jamaica and Panama, and diplomats from Mexico and Venezuela, among other personalities, attended the activity. China and Cuba will celebrate on September 28 six decades of uninterrupted diplomatic relations with the common will that this celebration is a new starting point to revitalize and strengthen them, and yield more concrete results in the socioeconomic progress. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban developers of Covid-19 vaccineSiguiente Diaz-Canel, blocking of digital channels is reaction to Soberana 01 También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel, blocking of digital channels is reaction to Soberana 01 Hace 20 mins Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban developers of Covid-19 vaccine Hace 24 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Monetary unification is paramount to reorder Cuba’s economy Hace 24 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guardar mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty