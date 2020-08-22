Diaz-Canel, blocking of digital channels is reaction to Soberana 01 Hace 21 mins Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday said the blocking of YouTube accounts in his country is a reaction to the registration of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidate called Soberana 01. Miguel Diaz-Canel considered the disabling of YouTube channels of TV program Mesa Redonda and Cubavision Internacional as ‘an outright blocking’, precisely when it was airing the presentation of the brand-new drug proposal. ‘Cuban scientists explain details about a vaccine candidate against Covid-19 in the clinical trials phase. Some people, who do not want the world to know about our vaccine, blocked the Cuban digital channels. In short, they have not vaccinated anyone and the shot already hurt,’ he live-tweeted. On Thursday, YouTube platform suspended these accounts, alleging an alleged violation of ‘export laws’ and, as a consequence, all the content published there for years disappeared. Coincidentally, on Thursday the Mesa Redonda program, broadcast on several channels including Cubavision Internacional, dedicated its broadcast to offering some details about Soberana 01 vaccine, whose clinical trials will begin on August 24. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior China and Cuba present tea edition for 60 years of relations También te puede interesar China and Cuba present tea edition for 60 years of relations Hace 23 mins Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban developers of Covid-19 vaccine Hace 24 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Monetary unification is paramount to reorder Cuba’s economy Hace 24 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guardar mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty