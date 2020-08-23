Canadian union supports Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors

The Canadian Postal Workers Union (CUPW) supports the call to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban doctors, highlighting the humanitarian work of the island’s medical brigades.

The organization, made up of over 55 thousand members, highlighted in a statement that for six decades the medical brigades of the Antillean nation have provided care to some of the most marginalized, with an altruistic humanity.

In particular, the CUPW recognized the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, created in 2005 by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

The statement recalled that this group was founded «with the purpose of saving lives in times of disasters, epidemics, pandemics and other events that require Cuban medical and paramedical health.»

Through the text released this Friday, the Canadian union expressed its full support for the call to award the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 to the members of that contingent.

They represent the best of humanity, the statement added, by contrasting the position of Cuban professionals with that of large corporate health care systems, «which benefit from human diseases and accumulate patents that could serve humanity.»

Cuban medical brigades often work in the worst conditions and sacrifice their own well-being for the greater cause of healing communities, CUPW members argued.

The text stated that the current COVID-19 pandemic reveals, once again, the need for human cooperation and compassion to face the challenges of healing our world.

We enthusiastically thank these brave workers. They elevate us all to a better place and show us what is possible, added the statement in reference to the professionals of the Greater Antilles.

Their act of selfless solidarity, the document added, reveals a value that deserves recognition, magnification and amplification. «At the very least, they deserve worldwide recognition for the sacrifice and hope they bring to so many.»

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical brigades of the contingent traveled to almost 40 countries and territories in Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, including Mexico, Venezuela, Peru, Italy, Andorra and South Africa, to collaborate in the fight with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

More than 200 organizations in numerous countries promote and support initiatives to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban doctors, and in several nations of America and Europe, campaigns were launched to promote this proposal, which includes the celebration of events and online petitions.