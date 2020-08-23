Alarm Phase from Guantánamo to Camagüey and Cyclonic Alert from Ciego de Ávila to Villa Clara

Taking into account the information received from the Forecasting Center of the Institute of Meteorology on the characteristics and trajectory of Tropical Storm Laura, which has maintained its translation speed with a west-northwest course and the strength of its maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour , with higher gusts, and the possibility of rapidly intensifying during its approach to the national territory, it was decided to establish the Alarm Phase for the provinces from Guantánamo to Camagüey and the Alert Phase for the provinces from Ciego de Ávila to Villa Clara, starting 10:00 am today, August 23, 2020.

State bodies and agencies, economic entities, social institutions and the population must be attentive to the information from the Institute of Meteorology and comply with the guidelines of the Civil Defense in a disciplined manner.

The rest of the provinces must keep informed about the evolution of this cyclonic organism.

NATIONAL STAFF OF CIVIL DEFENSE.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny