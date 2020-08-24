Cuba celebrates six decades of the Women’s Federation Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba celebrates on Suday the 60th Anniversary of the founding of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), an organization that has played a leading role in the country’s achievements and particularly of women. President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated FMC, highlighting its role in all tasks, particularly in the battle against Covid-19. He stressed the growing number of women in leading posts in each of the scenarios of the fight against the pandemic, and mentioned as examples the woman scientists who are contributing their knowledge and dedication, such as the group that achieved the feat of developing and registering the first Cuban vaccine candidate. The FMC, since its creation by Vilma Espín and the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, has had among its objectives the defense of the rights of Cuban women, their full development and emancipation. To illustrate it, women make up 61 percent of health personnel who make up the Henry Reeve Brigades providing caremongering in nearly 40 nations and territories in response to the advance of SARS-CoV-2. It is an evidence of their values, qualifications and recognition. Women also make up most of Cuban MPs. The Cuban Constitution guarantees the right of women to participate in society under equal conditions, opportunities and possibilities, as well as protection against discrimination and violence of any kind. Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Alarm Phase from Guantánamo to Camagüey and Cyclonic Alert from Ciego de Ávila to Villa ClaraSiguiente Cuba readies to preserve life from tropical storms También te puede interesar Cuba readies to preserve life from tropical storms Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Alarm Phase from Guantánamo to Camagüey and Cyclonic Alert from Ciego de Ávila to Villa Clara Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban women on anniversary of organization Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guardar mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty