Cuba urges cooperation and multilateralism in ECLAC 21 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday called for cooperation and multilateralism in order to achieve sustainable development and eliminate inequality in Latin America and the Caribbean. As it was expressed by the Cuban president when speaking at the 38th session of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which is held virtually and in which Cuba hands over the pro-tempore presidency to Costa Rica.The Cuban president also pointed out that the Latin America and the Caribbean is currently dealing with shameful economic and social inequality among nations and within each country. The Covid-19 pandemic shows our vulnerabilities, and its impact leads to disappointing projects, when ECLAC forecasts 9.1% fall by 2020, the worst in history, Díaz-Canel said. In line with such a situation, Díaz-Canel called for taking comprehensive and sustainable policies, promoting cooperation and access to resources. Fuente: PL imop/