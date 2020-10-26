Cuba´s Parliament to resume analysis of bills 29 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) of Cuba has continued on Monday the four-bill analysis that will be subject to the approval during its regular session on October 28. Once again in a virtual meeting, deputies evaluate the changes made to the proposals for the Foreign Service Law, the Law on organization and operation of the Council of Ministers, the Law for revocation of those elected to the organs of People’s Power, and also the Law of President and Vice President of the Republic. As recently explained by deputy José Luis Toledo, president of the Assembly’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs committee, the changes respond to suggestions made by parliamentarians on October 20. New modifications to normative bodies, which are aimed at strengthening the institutional organization of the State and its correspondence with current Constitution can be also quite necessary. The Foreign Service bill is an eminently organic norm, through which all content related to the subject is hierarchized and organized, in one single legal body. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba urges cooperation and multilateralism in ECLAC 22 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba readies to preserve life from tropical storms 2 meses hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba celebrates six decades of the Women’s Federation 2 meses hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty