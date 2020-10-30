Cuba, China strengthen ties in renewable sources of energy 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Autoridades de Cuba y China.Foto:PL Cuba’s and China’s authorities exchanged on Thursday opinions in order to launch two cooperation projects in the areas of renewable sources of energy and industrial production. On Twitter, Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca highlighted the encounter and meant that the foreign side is represented by the China Cooperation Agency. Companies from both nations have had contacts for several years, when – for example – they previously signed 10 deals to strengthen cooperation in renewable sources of energy and industry, after a binational forum. For that opportunity, 18 China’s firms and 20 Cuban companies participated, and the talks served to accelerate the analysis of cooperation strategies in renewable sources of energy. Now, with the exchange of opinions aforementioned by Malmierca, such ties are reinforced in the future. Officials and managers of both sides celebrate the constant strengthening of those economic and commercial ties, when on September 28, Cuba and China celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba establishes new regulation on food safety 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Journals disclose Cuban contributions to fight against Covid-19 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president congrats Omara Portuondo on her 90th birthday 11 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty