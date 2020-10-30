Cuban president congrats Omara Portuondo on her 90th birthday 11 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Omara Portuondo. Foto: Archivo Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated renowned Cuban singer Omara Portuondo on Thursday on occasion of her 90th birthday. ‘Congratulations Omara, Cuban diva, unique singer, exceptional person whom we admire and love from the deepest feelings and emotions of Cuban identity. Happy birthday!,’ Diaz-Canel posted on his Twitter account. Portuondo is one of the most successful and loved singers in Cuba. She started her career by late 40s of the 20th century, although she gained fame when she was a founding member of popular Las D’Aida quartet, along with her sister Haydee, Elena Burke and Moraima Secada. Her discography includes about 30 albums, she has collaborated with many important Cuban musicians and renowned figures worldwide during her long career, and she has been part of the Buena Vista Social Club project since 1997. Portuondo was awarded the Gold Medal of Merit in Fine Arts in Spain, while the Latin Recording Academy granted her the Latin Grammy Music Excellence Award, a distinction that recognizes her artistic career. Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba establishes new regulation on food safety 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, China strengthen ties in renewable sources of energy 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Journals disclose Cuban contributions to fight against Covid-19 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty