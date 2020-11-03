Cuba discusses on science, society and culture 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban science professionals will meet as of Tuesday at the University of Havana to discuss the contribution of this sector in the construction of society and national culture. Participants in the event will reflect on sustainable development, economy, technology and scientific thinking. Dr. Eduardo Torres Cuevas, president of the meeting, said that leaders of scientific projects, academics, researchers, professors and students will participate in the debate. The event, to end November 6, seeks proposals to determine the challenges of the science, technology and innovation system in Cuba. The forum marks the 25th anniversary of the Don Fernando Ortiz Casa de Altos Estudios interdisciplinary center, an institution dedicated to teach and study the 19th-century Cuban classical thinkers. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba works on a needle-free Covid-19 vaccine candidate 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad New Latin American Film Festival to be held in Cuba in December 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US blockade against Cuba affects UN agencies 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty