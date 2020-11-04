Cuba reports 109 new cases of Covid-19 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 109 new Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, the highest number on a single day since the first patient confirmed on March 11th. This number puts the total in Cuba at 7,144 people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus throughout the national territory in almost eight months. According to the information issued by the Ministry of Public Health in its official Twitter account, there are currently 619 active cases and 950 suspected in the country. To date, 613 patients are stable, while four are in critical condition and two are seriously ill. Twenty patients were discharged in the last hours, bringing the total of recovered at 6,394. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban PM says Havana airport prepares to resume flights 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba debates on science, economy and sustainable development 15 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces unprecedented US hostility 15 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty