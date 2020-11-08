Angolan ambassador to Cuba pays tribute to Fidel Castro 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Angolan Ambassador in Havana Maria Teixeira Pereira paid tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in front of the monolith that keeps his remains at Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, on Sunday. The diplomat arrived here after visiting eastern Guantanamo province, where the delivered a donation to the Dr. Agostinho Neto General Hospital. In the book of visitors at the cemetery, Teixeira Pereira expressed her affection for the Cuban people, and highlighted the ties of friendship and collaboration with senior citizens. The ambassador’s visit evoked the 45th anniversary of Operation Carlota, which contributed decisively, under the Commander-in-Chief’s leadership, to the preservation of her country’s sovereignty against troops from South Africa and other enemies. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban president thinks constructive relationship with US is possible 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban foreign minister welcomes Bolivian president’s swear-in 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Workshop on science challenges concludes in Cuba 3 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty