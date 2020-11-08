Angolan ambassador to Cuba pays tribute to Fidel Castro

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Angolan ambassador to Cuba pays tribute to Fidel Castro
Angolan Ambassador in Havana Maria Teixeira Pereira paid tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in front of the monolith that keeps his remains at Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, on Sunday.
The diplomat arrived here after visiting eastern Guantanamo province, where the delivered a donation to the Dr. Agostinho Neto General Hospital.

In the book of visitors at the cemetery, Teixeira Pereira expressed her affection for the Cuban people, and highlighted the ties of friendship and collaboration with senior citizens.

The ambassador’s visit evoked the 45th anniversary of Operation Carlota, which contributed decisively, under the Commander-in-Chief’s leadership, to the preservation of her country’s sovereignty against troops from South Africa and other enemies.

Fuente: PL
imop/
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuban president thinks constructive relationship with US is possible

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuban foreign minister welcomes Bolivian president’s swear-in

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Workshop on science challenges concludes in Cuba

3 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *