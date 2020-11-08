Cuban foreign minister welcomes Bolivian president’s swear-in 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday welcomed the swear-in of Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca. On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy said, ‘As I could not attend due to reasons alien to our will, we sent our solidarity to the brother people of Bolivia and out support to the government elected by popular will».On Sunday, Luis Arce was sworn in as Bolivia’s president at a solemn session of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, after the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) won the elections on October 18. David Choquehuanca was sworn in previously as the country’s vice president. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban president thinks constructive relationship with US is possible 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Angolan ambassador to Cuba pays tribute to Fidel Castro 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Workshop on science challenges concludes in Cuba 3 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty