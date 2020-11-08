Cuban president thinks constructive relationship with US is possible

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Sunday that he believed in the possibility of establishing a constructive and respectful relationship with the United States, after the change of Government in that country.
On his Twitter account, the Cuban head of State noted that the US people chose a new course in the presidential elections held there recently.

We acknowledge that, in their presidential elections, the US people have chosen a new course. We believe in the possibility of a relation that is constructive and respectful of differences, Diaz-Canel pointed out.

Fuente: PL
imop/
