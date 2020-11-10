Cuba joins ASEAN Treaty of Amity and Cooperation 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba on Tuesday joined the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the unanimous and signed approval of the foreign ministers of the 10 member states of the bloc. The ceremony took place during a virtual meeting held in Vietnam, rotating chair of the bloc, and the participation of the foreign ministers of Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Cuba is honored to have the friendship of each 10 ASEAN member states, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told his colleagues from Havana after the Treaty was signed. The Cuban foreign minister suggested the possibility to cooperate with the countries of the bloc in sectors such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, export professional services, provide medical services, teach the Spanish language, culture, sports and confront climate change. Rodriguez reiterated the condolences by the Cuban government and people to Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam for the human and material losses caused by recent weather events. In addition to Cuba, Colombia and South Africa also joined the Treaty this Tuesday. TAC emerged in February 1976 in Bali, Indonesia. About 40 States has so far signed that Treaty. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban President congratulates new Bolivian head of state 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba upon entering the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of Asean 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president thinks constructive relationship with US is possible 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty