Cuba upon entering the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of Asean 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) confirmed today the acceptance of Cuba as a member of the bloc's Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (TFC). Unanimously, the acceptance was produced during a virtual meeting between the heads of diplomacy of the member countries of the group -Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam-, centered in this country for holding the rotating presidency of the group. Diplomatic sources told Prensa Latina that the island's adherence to the agreement could be made official this Tuesday, along with those of Colombia and South Africa. The decision had already been taken on September 12, but the approval of the Foreign Ministers of the Association was still required. On that occasion, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez wrote on his Twitter page that the incorporation of his country to the TFC 'will contribute to deepening our ties with this prestigious regional organization and to expanding areas of cooperation with Southeast Asia.' Also then, the ambassador of Havana here, Lianys Torres, told Prensa Latina that Cuba felt deeply honored by the decision. Asean, he stressed, is a highly prestigious actor and enjoys high international recognition. The Caribbean nation and the Association share similar positions on non-intervention in internal affairs and full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, as well as the rest of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. With some of the ASEAN member nations, Cuba celebrates this year the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. At the bilateral level, the island has cooperated with the Asean countries in dealing with natural disasters, education, health, training of human resources and sports, among other sectors. In the multilateral sphere, the parties have agreed positions and have relied on different issues of common interest on the international agenda. Members of ASEAN, and ASEAN as a whole, have invariably supported the resolution of the UN General Assembly that calls for an end to the US blockade against Cuba. Fuente: PL