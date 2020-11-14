Cuba convenes workshop on latino population in US 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Casa de las Americas convened here today the International Workshop on the Challenges of the Latino Population in the United States, scheduled for November 16-18 online. The theoretical event, which will bring together leading researchers from Mexico, Argentina, the United States and Cuba, will feature a welcome address by Antonio Aja, director of the Latino Studies Program in the northern nation. Among the main topics are the evolution of Latino studies in the United States, Latino identity and resistance in the arts and letters, as well as the Latino population and the Covid-19. The virtual meeting is moved to the Casa’s digital platforms, given the health emergency of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and proposes a broad program with presentations, debates and research by about twenty foreign participants. The workshop will encourage collective reflection on how Latinos have defended their identities and their status as active social actors in the country of the American dream from the arts, literature, social sciences and humanities. The closing event, scheduled for November 18 at 4:30 pm local time, will be the online concert of the Chicano group Quetzal, winner of the Grammy Award in 2012. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Minister highlights aggressiveness of US measures against Cuba 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba specifies anti-Covid-19 health protocols for travelers 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Scotland’s legislator nominates Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty