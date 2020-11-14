Minister highlights aggressiveness of US measures against Cuba 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), Rodrigo Malmierca, said on Friday that the US measures have affected Cuba for six decades. On his Twitter account, the minister noted that the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba has been imposed for 60 years, regardless of who rules that country. He stressed that President Donald Trump approved 132 measures to tighten the blockade, including the activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, adding that despite those difficulties, Cuba is still standing. Some examples of those problems are evident, according to analysts, like the recent denunciation by Cuba’s Ministry of Education (MINED) of the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade. On his official website, the MINED mentioned some examples that prove the damage caused by that policy on education. In that regard, Cuba could not import musical instruments for Artistic Education and the development of students’ activities at the basic high school level. It could not acquire literature in English and dictionaries to teach that language in Cuban classrooms. Other Cuban institutions say that the United States has reinforced those obstacles (blockade) against Cuba amid the Covid-19 crisis, and applies its extraterritorial dimension to suffocate the island economically without respecting the citizens’ liberties. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba specifies anti-Covid-19 health protocols for travelers 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba convenes workshop on latino population in US 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Scotland’s legislator nominates Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty