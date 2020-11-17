Havana, Cuba’s most tourist city, turns 501 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana, the capital of Cuba, is celebrating its 501st anniversary of its foundation on Monday. With the honors of being a Wonder City of the World, Havana justifies this and many other awards not only due to its beauty and mobility, but also for the traditions of its people. Timely, and referring to the data prior to the pandemic (2019), the MINTUR delegate in Havana, Xonia Beltran, acknowledged that the flow of foreign visitors to the capital grew by 29%. Havana is undoubtedly the main tourist destination in Cuba, followed by Varadero (west), Jardines del Rey (center) and Holguín (east). Cuba, and essentially Havana, has a population that is the result of a mixture of races and cultures, in which Spanish and African elements predominate, but also Chinese, Haitian, German, French, Hebrew and other nations are also included. The village of San Cristobal de La Habana, its official name, was founded on November 16, 1519, on the banks of the Carenas Port, after an initial settlement on the south coast in 1515. Havana was awarded by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Heritage Site in 1982. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Dutch orgs, friends back Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Agrarian extension policy proposed in Cuba 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Minister highlights aggressiveness of US measures against Cuba 3 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty