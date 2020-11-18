Cuban and Chinese Communist parties exchange information 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The 2nd secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, and the member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Song Tao, exchanged information, local media reported on Tuesday. On a videoconference, the representatives of both organizations discussed the results of the 5th Plenum of the CPC Central Committee, held from October 26 to 29. As part of the meeting, the Cuban side learned about China’s 14th Five-Year Economic and Social Development Plan for 2021-2026, and the development strategy until 2035, discussed in plenary, according to Granma newspaper. Machado Ventura conveyed salutations from PCC First Secretary Raul Castro Ruz to the head of the CPC International Liaison Department, the top leadership of the CPC and the Chinese people. Similarly, he expressed gratitude for the information provided, a sample of friendship and confidence, typical of the ties between both parties, the source noted. Also present at the virtual meeting, held on November 16, were the member of the Political Bureau of the PCC and Cuba’s vice president, Salvador Valdes Mesa, and other members of the party. Cuba and China, and their respective communist parties, celebrate this year the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, based on collaboration, solidarity and respect. The Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and 2035 Goals seek to turn China into a modern socialist power in the economic and technological fields. Fuente> PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Communist Party of Cuba analyzes issues for next congress 35 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban parliamentarians debate new issues on the legislative agenda 37 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s migration policy strengthens ties with diaspora 40 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty