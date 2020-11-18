Cuba’s migration policy strengthens ties with diaspora 40 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s recent measures in favor of its nationals abroad strengthen ties with that community and facilitate the return of those stranded in other countries due to Covid-19, official sources said on Tuesday. The general director for Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad at the Foreign Ministry, Ernesto Soberon, noted that the recent measures benefit Cubans who are on short visits abroad and cannot return home due to reasons alien to their will. At a press conference, the official explained that some 400,000 Cubans abroad hold their residence in Cuba, but not all of them are in a pressing situation because many are living permanently in those countries. According to Soberon, due to the high number of nationals, many of them must have their passports expired or without an extension. ‘The measures being adopted in terms of migration policy will always seek to strengthen ties between Cuba and its nationals abroad,’ he pointed out. Soberon added that these actions facilitate the reencounter of Cubans with their families, as well as their safe return to their places of residence as flights normalize gradually. Although only 12 hours have passed since the announcement, we have had so far a positive reaction from the Cuban community abroad,’ he commented. The official went on to say that Cuba will continue to study measures in favor of its national according to the evolution of the epidemiological situation, as Covid-19 has an asymmetric trend in each country. In the case of Cubans in the United States, Soberon recalled that that country holds the largest and most important Cuban population abroad, so this measure is expected to help them to reunite with their families. He pointed out that there is a favorable perception in the Cuban community towards a possible change in Washington’s restrictions on Cuba after the new government takes office at the White House. On Monday, Cuba authorized the entrance of Cuban residents with their expired passports or without being renovated. This exceptional decision was made due to the negative socioeconomic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, and particularly due to the closing of borders and the suspension of flights, the Foreign Ministry noted. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Communist Party of Cuba analyzes issues for next congress 35 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban parliamentarians debate new issues on the legislative agenda 37 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US organizations to seek rapprochement with Cuba 43 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty