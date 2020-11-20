President of Cuba conveys condolences to Ghana and Syria 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today conveyed condolences to the peoples and governments of Ghana and Syria for the recent deaths of important figures from those countries. Through his official Twitter account, he sent condolences after the deaths of former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al Muallem. The day before, the island’s Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas expressed his regret for the physical disappearance of both figures when he visited the embassies of those nations in Havana and signed the books of condolences. Cabrisas pondered the relations of the largest of the Antilles with these peoples and assured that Rawlings and Muallem were friends of Cuba. The vice president of the Council of Ministers and head of Foreign Relations of Syria died in Damascus on November 16 at the age of 79. Former president Rawlings died on the 12th of this month at the age of 73 in a health center in Accra, and some versions indicate that his death was due to contagion with Covid-19. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Air traffic increases in Cuba with reopening of airports 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Communist Party of Cuba analyzes issues for next congress 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban parliamentarians debate new issues on the legislative agenda 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty