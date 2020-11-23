Cuba begins polio vaccination campaign 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The second stage of the National Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccination Campaign begins in Cuba this Monday, the Ministry of Public Health informed. This campaign, which will take place amid the fight against Covid-19, will be conducted simultaneously across the Caribbean country. Cuba was the first country in Latin America to be declared territory free of this disease. Polio vaccination campaigns began in Cuba in 1962. The Caribbean nation has conducted it every year since then to protect the population. According to scientific literature, poliomyelitis or polio is an infectious-contagious disease that affects the central nervous system. This disease can cause inflammation of the brain and the motor neurons in the spinal cord, producing muscle atrophy, paralysis, deformity and even death. It mainly affects children. With the implementation of the Child Vaccination Program, diseases such as diphtheria, measles, whooping cough, rubella, mumps, neonatal tetanus and tuberculous meningitis have been eliminated in Cuba. The polio vaccine also reduces morbidity and mortality by more than 95% due to typhoid fever, meningococcal meningitis and hepatitis B. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar US blamed for the cessation of remittances to Cuba by Western Union 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s President welcomes commemoration of first volunteer work 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba conveys condolences to Ghana and Syria 3 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty