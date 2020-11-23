Cuba’s President welcomes commemoration of first volunteer work 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed on Sunday the commemoration of activities to recall the first massive volunteer work in the country, led by the Argentine Cuban fighter Ernesto Che Guevara. On Twitter, the president highlighted the efforts of youth contingents who take on production tasks. Diaz-Canel also noted the connection of higher education students to the coffee harvest in the eastern province of Guantanamo. ‘University students in the coffee harvest, the young present. Students from the University of Guantanamo support the collection in the mountains. A new contingent will join work in entities that pay tribute to food production,’ he also tweeted. The first massive volunteer work in Cuba was held in El Caney de Las Mercedes, on November 22, 1959. Che promoted that modality to build the nascent Camilo Cienfuegos School City, built for thousands of children to study from the Sierra Maestra, to the east of the country. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar US blamed for the cessation of remittances to Cuba by Western Union 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba begins polio vaccination campaign 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba conveys condolences to Ghana and Syria 3 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty