US blamed for the cessation of remittances to Cuba by Western Union 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The government of the United States is responsible for the cessation as of today of the payment of remittances from that nation to Cuba through Western Union, which maintained contractual relations on the island with Financiera Cimex S.A. (Fincimex). According to Granma newspaper today, the official and safest routes for sending these resources will be closed for those who cannot travel frequently to Cuba to support their loved ones with money, or do not wish to use third parties to help their relatives. In this sense, Washington's position reveals once again the magnitude of the effects on Cuban families, by interrupting ties and in times of a crisis aggravated by Covid-19 and the blockade itself. It is worth mentioning that at the end of October, the Treasury Department announced modifications to the regulations for the control of Cuban assets, which would prevent remittances to Cuba through US companies with general licenses. In an attempt to blame the measure on others, the US government argued that remittances would not be interrupted if Cuba accepted the imposition of the US administration to establish a payment network different from the current one, which should be accomplished in less 30 days. In this sense, the professional preparation of Fincimex personnel for this task was ignored, together with the experience of two decades and the communications infrastructure developed with a view to creating a reliable payment network. The Cuban company, authorized by the Central Bank of Cuba to carry out the intermediation operations of this financial flow process, reported that as a consequence of the measures of the United States Government, the service of the 407 payment points that make up the network of the North American company in the national territory. Granma recalled that in October 2019, when the sale in freely convertible currency began, the demand for these currencies arose in the population, and Fincimex offered all the remittance companies the possibility of directing them to bank accounts. Western Union was working on this modality, scheduled to be implemented as of January, but this possibility was interrupted by the arbitrary decision of the White House administration. Coupled with this, it cannot be ignored that a measure like that can stimulate illegality, since families could seek informal and irregular ways to help their own, exposing themselves to being victims of a scam, when the country has a proven service in its rigor and effectiveness. In its eagerness to surrender the Cuban people, the constant stimulus to subversion has not been lacking, with millionaire bets that pursue political destabilization, while applying economic, commercial and financial measures that only in the last year impacted the Cuban economy with losses of more than five billion dollars, despite the context of the pandemic. This reality was systematically denounced by Cuba at the UN and where it received the majority support of the nations of the world. There is also the attempt to make Cuba seen as a country that lives on remittances, which runs up against data from the World Bank that show how the largest of the Antilles is not among the top 10 nations with the greatest flow of resources through this modality in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that in the pre-electoral year 2019 the highest number of new legal regulations against the island were presented for the period 2001-2020, with sanctions every month, except in January, and on several occasions they applied more than one penalty per month. Fuente: PL imop/