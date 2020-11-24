Cuba: Hemingway Marina reopened for foreign boats 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Hemingway Marina on Monday announced its reopening for foreign recreational boats and the implementation of strict health measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. According to the protocol, after the arrival of a boat, coming from another country, to a Cuban international marina, the Dock Master will ask the captain about the health of the crew, all of whom will have their temperatures taken and will be tested for Covid-19 (PCR). If any crew member has respiratory or subjective symptoms of Covid-19, he will be hospitalized, and the boat and the rest of the crew will be in quarantine until the results of the test are available, the Hemingway International Yacht Club of Cuba explained on its Facebook profile. It added that the healthy crew members, who were admitted to the marina, have to remain on board the vessel until the results of the Covid-19 test are available. In addition, each one has to inform where they will stay, for epidemiological surveillance, in the next 10 days. With the implementation of those new measures, the Hemingway Marina, which is 18 kilometers from Havana’s downtown, will join other nautical facilities in Cuba that will receive recreational boats, including the Gaviota Varadero Marina. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Havana and EU collaborate in fighting Covid-19 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US blamed for the cessation of remittances to Cuba by Western Union 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba begins polio vaccination campaign 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty