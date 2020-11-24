Havana and EU collaborate in fighting Covid-19

5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Gobierno de La Habana y la Unión Europea (UE), acuerdan sendos convenios de colaboración Foto: Raúl San Miguel

Gobierno de La Habana y la Unión Europea (UE), acuerdan sendos convenios de colaboración Foto: Raúl San Miguel

The government of Havana and the European Union (EU) signed collaboration deals to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, local media highlighted on Monday.
 
According to the Tribuna de La Habana newspaper, the EU’s maximum representative in Cuba, Juan Garay, stressed the importance of Cuban biotechnology and its research institutions to achieve vaccine candidates such as Soberana 1 and 2.

Garay added that those candidates may benefit populations in other nations where the Covid-19 impact leaves a deep trail of deaths and demonstrates the vulnerability of some social groups.

Meanwhile, the head of International Relations of the Havana Government, Luis Carlos Gongora, assured that the deals represent a gesture of solidarity towards Cuba amid difficult conditions in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which affects all nations.

Cuba and the European Union recently signed a cooperation agreement to implement the ‘Save Lives and Mitigate the Covid-19 Impact’ project, as part of the second Political Dialogue on Sustainable Development.

According to a press release published by the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the deal establishes the financing of 1.5 million euros by the EU, allocated to the actions that will be executed in Cuba to diminish the harmful effects of the current pandemic.

Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuba: Hemingway Marina reopened for foreign boats

5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

US blamed for the cessation of remittances to Cuba by Western Union

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba begins polio vaccination campaign

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *