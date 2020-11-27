President Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban economists and accountants 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday congratulated Cuban economists and accountants on their day. ‘We need your essential contribution and input,’ the president wrote on Twitter. The head of State shared a tweet from Minister of Economy Alejandro Gil highlighting the contribution of those professionals to the implementation of the country’s socioeconomic strategy. Cuba celebrates the Economist’s and the Accountant’s Day on Thursdy because on this date, but in 1959, Argentinean guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara was appointed president of the National Bank of Cuba (BNC). Cuban economists play a leading role in the administration and control of State assets, as well as in the design of the monetary overhaul on which the country is working. Specialized sources agree on the importance of those professionals to arrange the country’s recovery amid Covid-19 times and to adjust this year’s Economic Plan. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Díaz-Canel heads work visit to Isla de la Juventud 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has four vaccine candidates against Covid-19 on clinical trials 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba urges youths to change world using social networks 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty