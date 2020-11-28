Cuba condemns attack against Iranian scientist 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has condemned on Saturday the terrorist attack that killed Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi. Through his Twitter account, the Minister reiterates Cuba’s opposition ‘to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations’.The scientist, who was murdered on Friday in an attack in the Iranian city of Absard, was at the head of the Organization of Research and Defensive Innovation of the Ministry of Defense of Iran. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Yavad Zarif, indications point to the assassination was organized by Israel with the support of terrorists. The Israeli and U.S. governments are suspected in addition to the murder of other Iranian scientists linked to these peaceful projects. Other countries and organizations have also condemned the assassination of the researcher. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Díaz-Canel heads work visit to Isla de la Juventud 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has four vaccine candidates against Covid-19 on clinical trials 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba urges youths to change world using social networks 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty