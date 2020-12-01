Cuba declares US Interference in Internal Affairs is Unacceptable

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez described as unacceptable the interference of the United States government in the internal affairs of the largest of the Antilles.

Through his official Twitter account, the island’s chief of diplomacy denounced the direct participation of that country’s Charge d’Affaires in Havana, Timothy Zúñiga-Brown, in inciting and assisting in illegal acts against public order and health standards in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interference of the government of President (Donald) Trump in the internal affairs of #Cuba is unacceptable, the headline stressed. Recently, the director general in charge of the United States of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex), Carlos Fernández, pointed out the serious violations of the functions as diplomat and head of mission committed by Zúñiga-Brown.

In this sense, he referred to going several times to a neighborhood in Old Havana, where his embassy knew about the development of an event of political and social provocation, the so-called San Isidro Movement.

In addition, he stressed that the North American manager lent himself ‘to personally transport and support those who were violating health standards for protection against the pandemic.’

According to the island’s Foreign Ministry, it is a ‘flagrant and defiant interference in the internal political affairs of Cuba and indisputable violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.’

Fernández emphasized that this country does not accept such behavior and that it will not tolerate him or his Embassy who behave in contempt of the law and regulations, in violation of their obligations as a diplomat.

The Minrex recalled that Cuba is fully aware of Washington’s involvement in financing, guiding and inciting groups and individuals on the island to challenge the authority of the government, both through peaceful and violent means.

He also knows about the machinery that manipulates social networks to spread false information, incite hatred, divide the population, foment resentment and call for illegality, he insisted.

The so-called San Isidro Movement held a protest to demand the government’s release of rapper Denis Solís, sentenced to eight months of deprivation of liberty for the crime of contempt of the authorities and who acknowledged maintaining ties with people who from Miami finance violent acts against Cuba.

Fuente: PL/mm