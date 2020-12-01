Cuban doctors nominated for Nobel Peace Prize in Thailand

The international medical brigade Henry Reeve, from Cuba, was nominated today for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by an accredited Thai academic.

When founding the proposal, Professor Krasae Chanawongse, president of the Thai universities KRIRK and Naresuan, pointed out that the contingent of Cuban doctors has become a paradigm of international solidarity.

Until last October the brigade helped 45 nations and five territories, where it assisted, provided some four million people and saved more than 89 thousand lives, he said.

Created in September 2005, Henry Reeve supported the fight against the Ebola epidemic in Africa, in cooperation with the World Health Organization and is now doing the same against Covid-19 in 38 countries.

The consideration of candidates and the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize take place in Norway, unlike the other prizes with that name, whose procedures and the final award take place in Sweden.

Nominations can only be made by legislators, academics, international court magistrates, laureates, and active or retired committee members.

A doctor by profession, Krasae has served as Minister of Education and Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister of Public Health and a five-time Member of the Thai Parliament. He is also the founder of the College of Asian Scholars and president of the NGO Asian Disaster Preparedness Center.

Cuban internationalist doctors have been officially nominated before the Norwegian committee by dozens of personalities and institutions.

In 2020 the distinction was awarded by the United Nations World Food Program for its efforts in the fight against hunger.