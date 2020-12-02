Diaz-Canel rejects violence and terrorism against Cuba from the US

The president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, rejected the use of United States-financed violence and terrorism against Cuba following the recent evidence of destabilizing plans presented.

The President Tweeted denouncing the actions organized by the United States, as revealed on national television.

«Violence and terrorism are part of the plan with which they seek to destabilize our society. The moral character of the mercenaries and their financiers is revealed», Diaz-Canel wrote.

A recent television report presented filmic evidence of incitement to acts of sabotage and subversion in Cuba from US territory in exchange for money and promises to emigrate.

The audiovisual material showed the confessions of several Cuban citizens, with instructions and monetary resources from people and organizations based in South Florida, to start fires in commercial and service facilities in Havana.

Other objectives contemplated were vehicles, medical consultations, educational centers and computer facilities.

According to the material, one of the authors collected information about the National Electric System, which he later sent over to those who contacted him. This information would later allow for the organization of attacks on the system, while spreading false news, in order to create discontent and irritation.

The derailment of a freight train outbound from the Mariel container terminal, an enclave of one of the most important investments in the country, stands out among the sabotages that did come to fruition.

The four perpetrators of the event, which took place in May 2019, were subsequently arrested and confirmed the incitement, organization and financing from Florida.

The terrorists of Cuban origin residing in the United States, Yaser Izquierdo and Luis Mario Vela, with extensive criminal records, were involved in this case.