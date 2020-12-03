Cuban and Vietnamese senior leaders celebrate 60 years of relations

Cuban and Vietnamese senior leaders on Wednesday celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which they described as exemplary.

 

The First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party (PCC), Army General Raul Castro, and the Secretary General of the Communist Party and Vietnam’s President Nguyen Phu Trong held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, according to a press release disclosed here on Wednesday.

During the dialogue, both senior leaders reaffirmed the friendship, solidarity and mutual trust that prevails in the bilateral ties.

According to the information, Nguyen Phu Trong congratulated Cuba for the progress in the overhauling process of its economic and social model.

In the meantime, the president recognized Cuba’s achievements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the First Secretary of the PCC thanked the people of Vietnam for their unconditional support to Cuba, particularly in the face of the persisting US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Raul Castro and Nguyen Phu Trong ratified the decision to continue strengthening  the historic ties of sisterhood, forged by leaders Fidel Castro Ruz and Ho Chi Minh, the press release highlights.

