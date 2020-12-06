Cuba ratifies socialism as the only alternative

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday ratified socialism as the only hope and alternative of the country, in a context marked by the US aggressions against national sovereignty.

On Twitter, the president recalled a phrase of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, pronounced in a speech on December 5, 1988 in Havana.

«Socialism is and will be the hope, the only hope, the only path of the peoples, of the oppressed, of the exploited, of the plundered; socialism is the only alternative,» Diaz-Canel cited.

Furthermore, he tweeted that «today, when the enemies want to question socialism, we must defend it more than ever».

Cuba is the target of a media war developed mainly in the social networks and of the well-known «soft blow,» mechanism of indirect foreign intervention created by the Central Intelligence Agency for changing social systems in countries with some strategic goals for the United States.

The Union of Journalists of Cuba (UPEC) recently issued a communiqué that indicates the known San Isidro Movement as the onset of an acute phase of the communication fight against the country.

Particularly, UPEC’s press release alludes to the staging in the Havana neighborhood of San Isidro of a alleged hunger strike by a dozen people, some with proven ties to agencies and representatives in Washington.

UPEC’s statement details that such a confrontation from the virtual world is aligned with the US intelligence manuals, in which a strategy is to generate pretexts to activate sanctions and justify war adventures.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

