Cuba’s Parliament analyzes bills

The Cuban Parliament is currently analyzing two bills related to the organization and functioning of the provincial governments and the councils of the municipal administration.

The exchange is part of the study and debate process that precedes the approval of the regulations, which will be considered on December 17th, during the sixth regular session of the 9th legislature.

The content of the proposals was presented to the main actors: the provincial governments and members of the municipal administration councils, with the purpose of listening to their criteria based on work experience.

Similarly, the bills are in the hands of other authorities who can provide opinions that help to improve them, in addition to being available on the Parliament website so that citizens can study them and send in their suggestions and doubts.

The deputies will meet again via videoconference on December 14th to clarify concerns and explain the changes that are to be introduced in the legal bodies.

The objective is to generate the greatest possible consensus before reaching the Assembly session, said Jose Luis Toledo, president of the Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs committee.

These two bills will seal the process of institutional organization of the Cuban State from the new Constitution, he stated in a recent exchange with the press.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny