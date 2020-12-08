Greek lawmakers support Cuban medical brigades for Nobel Prize
The MEPs of the KKE expressed satisfaction for the reception and asked for the highest possible support to the initiative.
In a communiqué on the issue, they noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, which broke out some eight months ago, has affected over 65 million people and has claimed the lives of more than a million people worldwide.
They denounced the detrimental effect on people of monopolies in the examination, diagnosis, treatment, drugs and vaccines defended by the European Union and member States, which also failed miserably in Greece.
As an indicative example, once again an Italian region, Sicily, is asking Cuba for help to fight against COVID-19, as happened in the north of that country in the first wave.