Cuba participates at the highest level in climate Summit

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, heads the delegation of the Caribbean island to the Climate Ambition Summit that will take place virtually, five years after the adoption of the Paris Accords.

The appointment is scheduled prior to the Conference of the Parties number 26 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), to be held in November 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, and the Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Elba Rosa Pérez, are part of the Cuban representation at the meeting convened on this occasion by the United Nations, the United Kingdom and France, in association with Chile and Italy.

The 2020 Climate Ambition Summit seeks to agree on commitments to comply with the Paris Agreement, for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, adopted on December 12, 2015.

The agenda will focus on mitigation, adaptation and financing of actions aimed at that end, in an international context characterized by the crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic.