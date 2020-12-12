Cuba participates at the highest level in climate Summit
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, and the Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Elba Rosa Pérez, are part of the Cuban representation at the meeting convened on this occasion by the United Nations, the United Kingdom and France, in association with Chile and Italy.
The 2020 Climate Ambition Summit seeks to agree on commitments to comply with the Paris Agreement, for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, adopted on December 12, 2015.
The agenda will focus on mitigation, adaptation and financing of actions aimed at that end, in an international context characterized by the crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Source: PL/mm