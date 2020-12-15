Cuban lawmakers announce laws, analyze economy

Cuban lawmakers will continue this Tuesday the analysis of laws for the provincial and municipal governments, and will debate on the response to claims by the population and regarding the present and future of the national economy.

A joint meeting of the Commission on Local Bodies of Peoples’ Power and the Commission on Constitutional and Judicial Affairs of the Parliament is scheduled for today, to list the opinions on these legislative projects.

The two Commissions will also review the control actions on the substitution of food imports destined for tourism, one of the main driving forces and source of foreign currency in the country.

All this will take place prior to the beginning of the sixth regular session of the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), which will take place on December 16-17, virtually, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The national and international impact of the health crisis, along with the tightening of the US-imposed blockade is centered around the analysis held by the legislators, particularly due to the consequences in the economy and several development programs.

About this issue, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil announced that the economy will begin in 2021 a modest reactivation process marked by limitations.

For his part, ANPP President Esteban Lazo commented about the huge expenses to face the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to compensate for the damages caused by meteorological phenomena during this year.

pl