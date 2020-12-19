Cuban FM lashed out at Bolsonaro’s misogyny and negligence

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Friday disqualified Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his way of leading the South American country.
«It is regrettable and worrying that a country like Brazil is led by a president who uses slander, misogyny, racism and negligence in his statements and speeches», Bruno tweeted.Previously, the Cuban Foreign Ministry and some specialists from different parts of the world have lashed out at Bolsonaro’s arrogance and carelessness when dealing with Brazil’s core issues, including the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brazil’s daily death toll rate is at the epicenters of the pandemic; however, Bolsonaro openly described the deaths as something inevitable and criticized the social distancing measures.

Brazil has accumulated over 7 million Covid-19 contagions since the first positive case was reported on February.

Bolsonaro recently reiterated his disregard for Covid-19 and assured, «They have to stop being a country of queers», in reference to his people.

