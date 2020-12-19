Cuban president lauds creativity against US blockade 40 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday lauded the Cuban people’s creativity and intelligence to confront the everyday restrictions imposed by the United States economic, commercial and financial blockade. On his Twitter account, the head of State noted that those characteristics of Cubans allow them to break the US blockade and go ahead. As an example, he mentioned some of the results made by Cuban scientists in the fight against Covid-19.Among those achievements is that 90.3 percent of Covid-19 patients have recovered, and no children or pregnant women have died in Cuba. Speaking before the National People’s Power Assembly recently, Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal informed about more than 800 research and innovation works and projects that have been carried out in Cuba during the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19. The research works include more than 30 medications and other inputs that are in different phases of development, including antivirals, immune system boosters, anti-inflammatories, preventive vaccines, diagnostic kits and medical equipment. Among the projects are 24 clinical trials that are being carried out or planned, including four vaccine candidates against Covid-19. Regarding innovation, Dr. Portal mentioned the production of a respirator for emergency services that is being tested; while three other such pieces of equipment are still under research but their first prototypes are expected to be ready in early 2021. Cuban scientists are also working on a Thoracic Electrical Impedance Tomograph (EIT) that will allow assessing dynamic changes in the regions of the lung, the minister added. Scientific production in November consisted of 494 Cuban publications, including 86 in renowned international magazines. Fuente> PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Lula travels to Cuba for documentary on Latin America 39 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban FM lashed out at Bolsonaro’s misogyny and negligence 42 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban lawmakers announce laws, analyze economy 4 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty