Lula travels to Cuba for documentary on Latin America 39 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is traveling to Cuba on Saturday to participate in a documentary on Latin America directed by US moviemaker Oliver Stone, who has won two Oscar Awards. It will be Lula's third international trip after being released from prison on November 8, 2019, after he was convicted for alleged acts of corruption. He traveled to the Vatican in February, when he met Pope Francis, and to Europe in March.Recently, the lawyers of the former worker's leader sent a letter to Courtroom 13 of the Federal Penal Court in the southern city of Curitiba to inform about Lula's trip abroad. According to the letter, Lula will return to Brazil on January 20, 2021, so he will be ready to attend any judicial event demanding his presence. Fuente: PL imop/