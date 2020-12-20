Daniel Ortega values unconditional cooperation from Venezuela, Cuba

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega valued the unconditional cooperation that his people has received from countries that lead revolutionary process, such as Venezuela and Cuba.

If we have energy and the possibility to grow and reach out the entire country with energy is because President Hugo Chavez, whom we have so present, when he came to Nicaragua to the swear-in ceremony in January 2007, learned about the situation with blackouts, and decided to help us, Ortega said at the graduation ceremony of 35 cadets from the Higher Police Academy on Friday.

On that occasion, Chavez decided to send the plants that the Bolivarian Government had bought for Venezuela to Nicaragua, which, according to him, needed them more, the leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) recalled.

Much earlier, when Managua was devastated by an earthquake on December 23, 1972, Cuba sent a medical brigade, although it did not have diplomatic relations with Nicaragua.

It did all these without minding that Dictator Anastasio Somoza was ruling and he had lent the Nicaraguan territory to the brigade of invaders organized by the United State to attack the young Cuban Revolution in April 1961, Ortega commented.

Fuente. Prensa Latina.

