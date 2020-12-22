Cuba, Mongolia commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba and Mongolia on Monday revalidated their friendship, solidarity and will to broaden bilateral cooperation in health, biotechnology, agriculture, education and sports, on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The event took place at the headquarters of Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Mongolian Ambassador Battsetseg Shagdar, among other guests. Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez said at the ceremony that the past six decades since December 7, 1960, have been characterized by uninterrupted ties of friendship and cooperation. She highlighted the visit made to Ulaanbaatar in 1970 by then Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Raul Castro, an occasion in which the current First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba held fruitful meetings with Mongolia’s highest authorities and announced the foundation of the Cuba-Mongolia Friendship Association, presided over by the National Poet Nicolas Guillen. The deputy foreign minister recalled with special satisfaction the official visits to Cuba (1972) by the then president of the Council of Ministers of Mongolia, Yu Tsedenbal, and more recently, in September 2016, the visit made by then President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj, who held productive talks with Raul Castro. Battsetseg Shagdar reviewed his 10 months of work in Cuba and said that mutual trust and friendship are the basis of Cuba-Mongolia relations and cooperation. He assured that he will always appreciate what he called the patriotic, heroic, open, lively and noble people of Cuba, and the cities decorated with a mixture of architectural styles. Bruno Rodriguez and Battsetseg Shagdar cancelled a commemorative poststamp with an image printed 10 years ago with the support of the Cuban Ministry of Communications, and which is now perpetuated in Cuba’s philatelic heritage. The stamp has a circulation of 66,245 copies and reproduces a Cuban lute and a Mongolian horse-head fiddle, and two hands appear intertwined, symbolizing the friendship between th two countries. At the end of the celebration, Shagdar told Prensa Latina that Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga recently expressed his most sincere wishes to further strengthen trust and friendship, the foundations of bilateral relations. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel praises Cuban medical brigade’s work in Peru 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign investment to be favored by monetary overhaul 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister rejects new US coercive measures 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty