Cuba reports record of 217 new Covid-19 cases in one day 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad MINSAP cuba: Foto: Internet Cuba on Thursday reported 217 new Covid-19-19 cases among 13,138 PCR tests made over the past 24 hours, a record number of new patients in one day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country nine months ago. According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), the country has 1,194 active cases and 718 suspected patients. Of all 217 new cases, 101 were infected abroad, 102 are contacts of other positive patients and in 14 cases the origin of contagion has not been established. Cuba has made 1,381,876 PCR tests in real time and has reported 10,717 Covid-19 cases since March. Recently, scientists and experts warned about an increase in Covid-19 cases in Cuba, mainly due to the high number of imported cases. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar In Cuba, medical brigade that fought Covid-19 in Kenya 1 hora hace Ileana Ortega Pozo Hotel Nacional de Cuba to reopen for tourism on December 30 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates its 61st anniversary 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty