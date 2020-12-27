Cuban FM extols world’s recognition for Cuba despite U.S. campaigns

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez today highlighted the international recognition to the island in 2020 despite the hostility of the United States.

In 2020, despite the US smear campaigns and maneuvers, Cuba was elected to the Human Rights Council, the Executive Boards of UNDP, UNFPA and UNOPS, the Commission on Population and Development, the ECOSOC Program and Coordination Committee and the PAHO Executive Committee, he recalled on Twitter.

Last September, the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) elected the island to participate in the coordination of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Population Fund (UNFPA) and its Office of Project Services (UNOPS).

Despite the obstacles placed by the United States, that month Cuba was elected to the Executive Committee of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and in October it was chosen, for the fifth time, as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

These appointments are interpreted by analysts here as a recognition of the Caribbean nation’s efforts to contribute to the world in various areas, and a success of its diplomacy in the face of the intensification of Washington’s hostile policy.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny