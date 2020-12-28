Díaz-Canel congratulates award-winning musicians in Cuba 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today congratulated composer and music producer Edesio Alejandro and pianist Huberal Herrera, who received the 2020 National Music Award the eve. Edesio Alejandro and Huberal Herrera received the 2020 National Music Award. Congratulations to both teachers, the president wrote on Twitter, where he added a link to the Cubadebate digital portal that reviews the ceremony held this Sunday in the Sala Covarrubias, of the National Theater.With more than 40 orchestrated theatrical works, and author of the soundtrack of numerous films and television series on and off the island, Edesio Alejandro has been the recipient of several awards that recognize his contributions to music and art in general. The versatile artist ventures into a variety of styles, from classical to contemporary, and is an active member of the Hollywood Film Academy and the Latin Grammy and Grammy academies, recalls Cubadebate. For his part, Huberal Herrera has an outstanding career as a pianist, and is recognized as a diligent researcher of the work of Ernesto Lecuona (1895-1963), the most widespread Cuban composer in the world. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban doctors will begin treating Covid-19 patients in Panama 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reinforces protocols against Covid-19 in travelers 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban FM extols world’s recognition for Cuba despite U.S. campaigns 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty