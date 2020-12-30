Cuba reported 86 new cases of Covid-19 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported today 86 new persons diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last hours, two deaths and 20 patients admitted to intensive care due to complications associated with the pandemic. Dr. Francisco Durán, National Director of Epidemiology, specified this Wednesday that 1,529 patients with the active virus remain hospitalized, of them 1,509 with stable clinical evolution, eight in serious condition and 12 critical. The deceased were two Cubans, one 73 years old, in Havana; and another, 78 years old, resident in the United States, who was visiting the province of Las Tunas. Despite medical efforts, both died from complications associated with the disease. The total number of deaths in this Caribbean nation due to Covid-19 is 145. In the last 24 hours, 128 patients were discharged from hospitals, so there are already 10 thousand and three recovered, 85.5 percent of all confirmed cases in the country, the specialist pointed out. The day before, 13,162 diagnostic tests were studied throughout the country to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, of which 86 were positive. These data bring the total number of samples taken since March to one million 462 thousand 68 and the number of confirmed cases with the new coronavirus to 11 687. Durán pointed out that of the cases reported this Wednesday, 83 are Cuban and three foreigners, 48 imported and 38 native, the latter belonging to almost all the country’s provinces. The national director of Epidemiology insisted that the current situation in Cuba in the face of Covid-19 is very complex, for which he reiterated the importance of self-responsibility and strict compliance with protection measures to control the pandemic. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban President summons greater responsibility in festivities 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban foreign minister recalls new victim of racism in US 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban doctors will begin treating Covid-19 patients in Panama 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty