Campaign against Cuban medical cooperation rejected in Costa Rica

Members of the Costa Rican Committee of Solidarity with Cuba (CCSC) strongly rejected the media’s smera campaign against Cuba’s medical cooperation, and assured that lie will never be imposed over the truth.

According to a CCSC statement, this campaign comes from the same ultra-right media, which are the first one to back up military actions or coups for their own interests.

The lies of an underhanded or openly fascist ultra right will never be imposed over truth, neither in Panama, Costa Rica, international organizations nor anywhere else, the CCSC emphasize.

In the text, the CCSC highlighted the arrival of Henrry Reeve medical brigades in Panama, in order to help the Central American nation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applause, honors and support for Cuban medical cooperation missions and the Henry Reeve Brigade in particular, the CCSC statement ended.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny