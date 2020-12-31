US blockade and its impact on Cuban development

The siege imposed by the United States against Cuba closes 2020 as one of the periods of greatest pressure for the development of the Caribbean nation, under the administration of Republican Donald Trump.

Washington’s hostile policy was ratified as the main obstacle to the implementation of the National Economic and Social Development Plan, the 2030 Agenda and its objectives in the largest of the Antilles, according to the most recent report presented by Havana at the United Nations.

The blockade violates the rights of the people due to its impact in sectors such as health, education, agriculture, economy, sports, culture, as well as in production and services, the text recognizes.

The estimates presented by Cuba show losses between April 2019 and March 2020 of 160 million 260 thousand 880 dollars in health, one of the most affected by this policy.

The consequences are more cruel in the context of confronting the Covid-19 pandemic, which marked a scenario of additional pressure for the Public Health system, by making it difficult to import materials, equipment and other supplies to save lives.

Meanwhile, education, sports and culture reported damages in excess of 21 million, nine million and 22 million respectively, according to the report entitled Need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.

Difficulties in the supply of fuel in that period also caused interruptions in production cycles of various entities in the agri-food sector, as well as in crops.

According to the document, the effects on food and agriculture reached figures for an approximate value of 428 million 894 thousand dollars in that time.

Between April 2019 and March 2020, the numerous regulations and provisions issued against Cuba reached levels of hostility considered unprecedented.

Among others, they highlight the possibility of establishing lawsuits under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act; the increase in the persecution of financial and commercial transactions in Cuba and the discrediting campaign against Cuban medical cooperation programs.

Fuente: Radio Reloj.

fny